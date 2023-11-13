Covid inquiry project to hear views in isles

Covid-19

An initiative operating as part of the Scottish Covid-I9 inquiry will gather views in the isles this week.

The listening project Let’s Be Heard will gather feedback at the following locations:

Islesburgh Community Centre, Tuesday 14th November.

Toll Clock Shopping Centre, Wednesday 15th November.

Clickimin Leisure Centre, Thursday 16th November..

Shetland Library, Friday 17th November.

Let’s Be Heard was launched in May, and is the main channel for people who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland to engage with the independent inquiry.

The inquiry’s listening project asks members of the public to share their experiences of the pandemic and any lessons they believe should be learned.

The project is seeking the answers to three questions:

What were your experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland? What impact did these experiences have on you or people you know? What lessons do you think should be learned from your experiences?

Experiences shared with Let’s Be Heard will help guide the inquiry’s investigations and inform its reports.

This will include identifying any disproportionate or unequal impacts on particular groups or communities.

The Let’s Be Heard team is also looking to speak to local community groups and organisations to find out how they can get involved with the project.