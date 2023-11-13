News

Forum to allow Shetlanders to raise broadband concerns

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart and Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael are hosting their first in-person Digital Forum since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

The forum will serve as an opportunity to raise concerns around mobile and broadband connectivity with industry figures, as well as with their parliamentary representatives.

“The return of the Digital Forum will be a useful opportunity for islanders to put their questions about our mobile and broadband connections directly to telecoms companies.

“Whether it is the reliance we had on digital connections during covid or recent cable disruptions, connectivity has never been so important,” Mr Carmichael said.

The event will take place in Lerwick between 12pm and 1.30pm in Room 16 of the Islesburgh Community Centre on Friday 17th November.

