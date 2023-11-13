News

NorthLink warns of weather-related delays to southbound sailings

November 13, 2023 0
NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink passengers have been warned to expect weather-related delays to southbound sailings.

Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick at 7pm tonight (Monday) – but her arrival in Aberdeen could be delayed by up to three hours.

Southbound freight services between Lerwick and Aberdeen could also be subject to delays of three hours.

NorthLink said the delays were due to forecast weather and tidal conditions.

Northbound services are scheduled to operate on time.

