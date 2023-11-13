Tall Ships team receives national recognition

IOSH president, Lawrence Webb, Jessie Szego (Malakoff) and IOSH Scotland chairman, Andy McNair.

Shetland Tall Ships Limited’s (STSL) health and safety team were “delighted” after being “highly commended” at the Institution of Occupational Safety & Health (IOSH) awards held in Dundee.

The team were short-listed for Scotland’s Team of the Year and were “delighted” to be the only highly commended candidate in the award category.

Malcolm Bell, chairman of Shetland Tall Ships Limited described their recognition as “well deserved.”

