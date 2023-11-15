The Swan Trust awards trainee of the year

Colleen Grains was presented with the trophy by Aubrey Jamieson, superintendent of the Fishermen's Mission in Shetland.

Trainee of the year was announced by The Swan Trust at a function on Friday night.

Colleen Grains was presented with the Vevoe Trophy at a presentation in the Scalloway Boating Club on Friday night.

Trustee for The Swan Trust, Brian Wishart said he was delighted to have so many enthusiastic and capable trainees coming forward each year to learn the skills of sailing a large vessel on long passages.

It was particularly special for The Swan Trust as Lerwick played host to a leg of The Tall Ships Races in July.

Miss Grains was a part of the leg which arrived in Lerwick on board the historic Swan but also took the opportunity to be on board Dutch vessel Urania.

“Throughout the passage Colleen was a valuable part of the team on both boats, as well as interacting well with the other boats’ trainees and crews,” Mr Wishart said.

Although Miss Grains won the trophy this year, it is too large for winners to take away. She was given a plaque made out of bronze and original timber from the Swan before she was saved.