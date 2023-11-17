Pupils get grounding in film production

Screen educator Keiba Clubb with pupils in the earlier primary age phase of the project at Brae Primary School. Photo: Dave Donaldson

School pupils hoping to become the next Steven Spielberg are getting vital information which could help lead them on the right path.

Youngsters in Brae are taking part in a curriculum development programme.

The initiative is being run by Screen Scotland, and comes as part of work across the country by film and screen educators.

Screen Scotland, which supports the development of film and TV, is teaching young people about practical film making and screen content.

The work is a step towards Screen Scotland’s ambition to introduce film and screen as an expressive arts subject within the Scottish school curriculum.

Headteacher of Brae High School, Logan Nicolson, said: “Being involved in the film and screen curriculum testing has been a brilliant experience for our staff and pupils.

“The approach taken by Screen Scotland is in line with our school values of creativity, aspiration, relationships and equality.”