Isles musicians in running for Scots Trad Music Awards

First Foot Soldiers are among those to have played at the folk festival, which is now named among the nominations. Photo: Dale Smith.

Time is running out to vote for Shetland’s nominations in this year’s MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

Mhari McLeman is one of four nominees in the Traditional Music Enabler category, in recognition of her work over the last 30 years with the Shetland Folk Festival.

Meanwhile, singer songwriter Arthur Nicholson has been nominated in the Citty Finlayson Scots Singer of the Year category.

Among the nominations for the Scottish Dance Band of the Year is the Cullivoe Band. First formed in the early seventies, the band has featured many Shetland Musicians over the years such as Gordon Jamieson, Willie Hunter and Ivor Scollay.

And Jenna Reid, of Quarff, is in the running for the Music Tutor of the Year award.

They are among 110 artists and organisations in the running across 22 categories, showcasing the talent in Scotland’s traditional music scene.

Fans of the genre can vote now for who they think deserves to take home each coveted prize, with the winners announced at the annual glittering award ceremony at Caird Hall in Dundee on Saturday 2nd December 2023. Voting is due to end tomorrow (Sunday).