The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Poor weather could cause delays to tonight’s southbound sailing, ferry operator NorthLink has warned.

The Hrossey is due to leave Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm tonight [Saturday].

However, NorthLink has warned its customers to expect delays of up to two hours.

Sailings across the Pentland Firth are also subject to weather-related delays.