Alan ever ready for Everest equivalent escapade

A West Side walking enthusiast is attempting to climb the equivalent of Mount Everest.

Alan Robertson, of Turriefield, Sandness, is making his way up Sandness Hill a total of 42 times before Christmas.

His epic walking adventure aims to raise cash for Sandness Community Development (SCD).

Any money raised will be used to support future SCD activities, which will aim to improve Sandness as a place to live and visit.

The organisation was recently formed and as yet has no income stream to cover costs.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up.

“I started on the 20th of October, did nine ascents by the 1st of November, then went on holiday for two weeks,” he said.

“As of 18th November I’ve been up 12 times. I am using 42 pebbles from the beach at Norby to keep track of my progress, leaving one at the top every time. I take photos each time and post them on Facebook.”

Mr Robertson, who helps run sustainable food growers Transition Turriefield, decided to carry out his challenge now, because veg-growing is quieter at this time of year.

“Hopefully the weather is better this side of Christmas,” he added.

“Also, Christmas is a good goal to aim for.”

Mr Robertson said he would be happy for anyone to join him on one of his walks. But he has asked that they get in touch with him beforehand – as he may not necessarily go every day.

“And some days I might go more than once.”