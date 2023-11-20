Junior Up-Helly-A’ crowdfunder launched

A recent Junior Jarl's Squad roars its support during festival. Will girls ever get a chance to join in? Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A crowdfunder has been launched by the Junior Up-Helly-A’ committee to raise funds towards the running costs of the festival.

The move comes as the junior committee has highlighted its aims and objectives:

To promote the heritage and culture of Shetland amongst young people between the ages of 10 and 16 by being part of an annual community cultural event.

Help young people, especially but not exclusively through leisure time activities, so to develop their physical and mental wellbeing that they grow to full maturity as individuals and members of society.

Help young people develop awareness, self-discipline and responsibility through the organisation of and participation in the Junior Up-Helly-A’ element of the wider festival.

Provide opportunities to build friendships, networks, respect and shape community bonds between peer groups and wider generations that will support them.

Support young people to learn new skills, take part in volunteering opportunities, gain accreditation and participate in intergenerational learning in areas such as team work, public speaking, music and traditional skills.

Earlier this year, members of the Junior Jarl’s Squad welcomed passengers to the islands as part of the cruise ship inaugural visitations.

Donations to the crowdfunding can be made by visiting: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/junior-up-helly-aa-2024