Schools at risk of having no qualified PE and music teachers

Chloe Irvine November 20, 2023 0
Director of children's services Helen Budge. 

Qualified PE and music teachers may no longer exist for some primary classes due to a shortage of staff.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge highlighted the recruitment difficulties during the council’s education and families committee meeting this morning (Monday). 

“We have significant challenges around specialist teachers now.

“We’re beginning to see fewer music teachers and PE teachers and having difficulty in being able to recruit in those areas,” she said.

Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall questioned whether there needs to be a different approach in recruiting staff who specialise in these subjects.

For example, considering someone with sports coaching qualifications as a PE teacher who could then be  “put through the teaching qualifications”. 

Ms Budge responded: “That’s certainly an area that we’re looking at.

She added that they are also considering recruiting staff who “might be able to do as well” as qualified PE and music teaching staff as alternative options. 

As a result, those qualified PE and music staff can work more closely towards qualifications for secondary pupils. 

