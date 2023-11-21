Man charged with threatening behaviour and carrying a blade

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with carrying a blade and behaving in a threatening manner.

Christopher Glover, from Bury in England, entered no plea when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

Glover has also been charged with breaching bail conditions.

The case was committed for further examination and Glover was remanded in custody.

He is due back before the court next week.