News

Man charged with threatening behaviour and carrying a blade

November 21, 2023
Man charged with threatening behaviour and carrying a blade

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with carrying a blade and behaving in a threatening manner.

Christopher Glover, from Bury in England, entered no plea when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

Glover has also been charged with breaching bail conditions.

The case was committed for further examination and Glover was remanded in custody.

He is due back before the court next week.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.