Sail Training Shetland wins international award 

Chloe Irvine November 21, 2023 0
Sail Training Shetland has taken home the award for Sail Training Organisation of the Year in the small vessel section during the Sail Training International’s conference in Dunkirk, France.

The conference took place over Friday and Saturday, with the awards held on the final night.

Sail Training Shetland was recognised as a unique charity in the tall ships’ community that works to raise funds, promote, recruit, mentor and provide logistical support for arranging trainees’ placements.

Chairwoman Melanie Henderson said: “We are very honoured to receive this award recognising our volunteer committee’s achievements in supporting The Tall Ships Races.

“It is important for the charity to be part of this incredible community, offering life-changing experiences to
young people.

“The positive impacts of their individual sail training experiences will be seen
throughout their lives.” 

