Weather to cause further travel disruption

The NorthLink journey from Aberdeen to Lerwick tomorrow (Wedneday ) faces disruption.

The ferry firm said the service was currently “under review” with a “high probability” of cancellation due to adverse weather conditions.

Hjaltland is scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 7pm tomorrow sailing for Lerwick.

However, there is a high risk this journey will be cancelled and, if it does go ahead, the vessel will instead sail at 5pm.

An update is expected to follow tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, freight vessel Hellier has cancelled tomorrow’s journey from Aberdeen to Lerwick.

The vessel was due to leave Aberdeen at 1pm, but this will no longer go ahead.

Tomorrow’s sailing for freight vessel Hildasay from Aberdeen to Lerwick has also been cancelled.