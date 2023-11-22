News

Lerwick gets into the festive spirit with Christmas tree delivery

Chloe Irvine November 22, 2023 0
Northwards' Neil Leslie, Living Lerwick chairman Steve Mathieson, NorthLink's Jane Leask and Edna Irvine, Living Lerwick director and owner of Smith & Robertson, with Lerwick's Christmas tree.

Lerwick has started gearing up for the festive period with the arrival of the annual Christmas tree in the town centre.

The Market Cross Christmas tree was placed in the town centre today (Wednesday) ahead of the Christmas Parade on the 2nd December

Living Lerwick Chairman, Steve Mathieson said “While the nights are longer and darker, it’s certainly beginning to feel more festive with the lights up and now the tree.

“The assistance we get from the couriers to get it here is very much appreciated by the town centre business community, who provide this tree for the public to enjoy while Christmas shopping.”

