NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink’s passenger ferries have been cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The ferry operator had warned on Tuesday of the potential for disruption, with high winds forecast to last until Friday.

Both tonight’s (Wednesday) north and southbound sailings have now been cancelled, along with all sailings on Thursday.

NorthLink said Friday’s sailings were also under review, with the possibility of late departures.