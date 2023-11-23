Delays expected on Friday’s ferry sailings

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Both of Friday night’s NorthLink passenger ferries are set to arrive later than scheduled the following morning.

The northbound sailing of the Hjaltland is expected to arrive into Lerwick three hours late on Saturday morning.

And the southbound sailing of the Hrossey is now due to arrive into Kirkwall an hour late, and Aberdeen the next morning up to two hours late.

Both ferries will leave on time as scheduled.

It comes after both Wednesday and tonight’s (Thursday) sailings were cancelled due to weather.