Cold Store Forklift Driver with Pelagia

Cold Store Forklift Driver
Full-Time

We are recruiting for a Forklift Driver to work in our busy Cold Store.  This is a full-time position at our Gremista, Lerwick factory, comprising 40 hours per week with some weekend working and very good opportunities for overtime.

The basic rate of pay for this post is £15 per hour.

Duties and requirements include:

  • Current Forklift Certificate with good forklift experience;
  • Lifting and stacking pallets of frozen product;
  • Ability to work unsupervised.

If you are interested in applying for a position, please contact Production Manager Alan Moar on 07736 364284 or e-mail alan.moar@pelagia.com

