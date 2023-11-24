News

Freight cancelled and passenger ferries facing delays

November 24, 2023 0
Freight vessel Helliar. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Strong winds are continuing to disrupt NorthLink’s freight and passenger services.

Tonight’s northbound passenger crossing will see Hjaltland depart at 7pm, as scheduled, but her arrival in Lerwick tomorrow is subject to a delay of up to three hours.

The southbound sailing of Hrossey will leave Lerwick on time at 5.30pm but her arrival in Kirlkwall is likely to be an hour late and two hours by the time she arrived in Aberdeen.

The northbound sailing of freight ferry, Helliar, has been cancelled for the third successive night.

Tonight’s southbound freight sailing of Hildasay will depart at the later time of 11pm and is expected to arrive in Aberdeen at 2pm tomorrow.

