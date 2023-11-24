One week left to enter Times calendar competition

Shetland Times readers have one more week to get their photos in for this year’s calendar competition.

The glossy 2024 calendar will be included free with the paper over the festive period and could feature one of your snaps at the top.

A shortlist of 12 shots will be selected before readers get their chance to vote for their favourite on The Shetland Times website next month.

Entries for this year’s competition can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title.

You can also deliver hard copies to The Shetland Times Ltd, Gremista, Lerwick, Shetland, ZE1 0PX.

The closing date is next Friday, 1st December.