Operations Officer – Climate and Biodiversity – North with Nature Scot

Scottish Natural Heritage is the leading public body responsible for advising Ministers on matters relating to the natural heritage. The natural environment is a key asset that underpins Scotland’s wealth, health and quality of life. Our job is to conserve this resource, to promote its sustainable management and to encourage people to access and enjoy it responsibly.

Operations Officer – Climate and Biodiversity – North

Contract: Permanent position Hours: 35 hours

Starting salary £29,063 C Grade

Location: Lerwick, some homeworking possible

Reference: 1013-323

Job Purpose Summary:

NatureScot is Scotland’s Nature Agency, protecting and restoring nature, and inspiring everyone to value our natural world. In this role you will contribute to NatureScot’s vision for a nature-rich future for Scotland by encouraging action to protect, restore and value nature as part of the local Operational team.

Your role will focus on (a) working in a team to deliver NatureScot’s Development Advice Service, advising consulting authorities on the implications of proposals for Scotland’s nature, (b) providing advice on schemes covering agri-environment and climate, Peatland Action and Nature Restoration and (c) advising land managers on the impacts of their management proposals on protected areas. Other areas of work will include monitoring of protected areas, and proactive work to address climate change and biodiversity loss in local partnerships. We are looking for flexibility across the balance of the areas of work, depending on the skills and experience of the individual and of other team members. Training and mentoring will be provided on the technical aspects of the post.

For further information go to

https://www.nature.scot/about-snh/working-us

Closing date: Midday, 11 December 2023.

snhjobs.scot