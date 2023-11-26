UPDATED: Many lose heating in town as district heating goes down

Photo: Brian Gray

Many people in Lerwick have been left without heating or hot water today (Sunday) after an issue with the district heating network.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power (Sheap) said there was an issue with the network and customers might see a disruption with the supply in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hours later Sheap said a small flood at their Gremista premises had caused electrical problems which had affected supply.

“We’d hoped to have had things back to normal by now but we have had other unforeseen electrical problems,” Sheap said.

“All our technicians and subcontractors are working flat out to have service resumed as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately we can’t give any times when this will be achieved but we are doing everything we can to have everybody back on as soon as we can.”

Another update is expected to follow at 3pm.