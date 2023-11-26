News

UPDATED: Many lose heating in town as district heating goes down

November 26, 2023 0
UPDATED: Many lose heating in town as district heating goes down
Photo: Brian Gray

Many people in Lerwick have been left without heating or hot water today (Sunday) after an issue with the district heating network.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power (Sheap) said there was an issue with the network and customers might see a disruption with the supply in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hours later Sheap said a small flood at their Gremista premises had caused electrical problems which had affected supply.

“We’d hoped to have had things back to normal by now but we have had other unforeseen electrical problems,” Sheap said.

“All our technicians and subcontractors are working flat out to have service resumed as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately we can’t give any times when this will be achieved but we are doing everything we can to have everybody back on as soon as we can.”

Another update is expected to follow at 3pm.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.