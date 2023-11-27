News

Council considering bids to build new Fair Isle ferry

November 27, 2023 0
Council considering bids to build new Fair Isle ferry

Bids for the long-awaited Fair Isle ferry replacement have been submitted.

The SIC’s development director Neil Grant confirmed the bids had been received last week and were now being evaluated.

It follows the launch of a £5.4m tendering exercise in October – and the awarding of £27m in UK government Levelling Up funding in January.

The project will see the ageing Good Shepherd IV replaced with a new mono-hulled workboat with capacity for 12 passengers.

It will also see extensive harbour improvements carried out in Grutness and Fair Isle.

While the new boat is scheduled to enter service by October 2025, council officials and members have expressed concern at the tight timeframe for getting the work done.

Under rules of the Levelling Up contract, projects must be completed by 2026 to be eligible for the funding.

Councillors are expected to consider the final business case by the end of this year.

Addressing Monday’s environment and transport committee, Mr Grant was unable to discuss the submissions in more detail due to the procurement process.

A report to the committee showed the council was on track to spend the £4.6m budget allocated to the project this year.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.