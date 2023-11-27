News

Hydrogen production expected to start by 2027

November 27, 2023 0
Hydrogen production expected to start by 2027
The council has been transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles - and could soon be using hydrogen alternatives too. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Hydrogen production is expected to begin within four years in Shetland, according to a council official.

Estates manager Carl Symons said discussions were under way with various developers with the view to start small-scale production by 2027.

The details emerged during discussions about the SIC’s “greening the fleet” programme at today’s (Monday) environment and transport committee.

The programme, which seeks to transition all council cars and small vans from fossil fuels to electric operation, had originally been due for completion this year.

The revised timescales envisage all vehicles will be transitioned by the end of 2030.

Mr Symons acknowledged the council would fail to meet the Scottish government’s deadline, as it would be “too expensive”.

As part of the plans to decarbonise vehicles, the council is also looking towards hydrogen fuelled alternatives.

A report to councillors said new hydrogen vehicles had already arrived in Shetland and were about to be put to work.

It said discussions about securing a local source of hydrogen were “ongoing”.

The same report noted several potential hydrogen developers had applied to the UK government’s Net Zero Hydrogen Fund earlier this year.

“Successful applicants are most likely to develop the hydrogen economy in Shetland,” it said.

Industrial-scale hydrogen production is one of the core ambitions of the council-led Orion clean energy project.

Sullom Voe Terminal operator EnQuest and Norwegian energy giants Statkraft have also discussed the potential of hydrogen production in Shetland.

Currently, however, no developer has publicly announced firm plans for any such project.

Add Your Comment

