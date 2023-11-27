Man charged with carrying a blade is bailed 

A 38-year-old man charged with having a blade in public has been bailed after his second court appearance.

Christopher Glover, of Bury, Greater Manchester, made his first appearance at Lerwick Sheriff Court last week when he was remanded in custody.

Returning today (Monday) for his full committal hearing, Glover continued to make no plea and was released on bail.

As well as carrying a blade, he is facing two charges of breaching bail conditions and one of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The date of his next appearance is yet to be confirmed.