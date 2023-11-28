Social media negativity ‘not helpful’ in attracting health workers

NHS Shetland's HR director Lorraine Hall.

Negative comments about accommodation on social media are deterring health workers from taking roles in Shetland, a human resources director has said.

Lorraine Hall made the comments during last night’s (Monday) NHS Shetland annual review in response to questions about workforce turnover.

The health board’s annual accounts showed almost a fifth of employees left during 2022/23 – a higher level than anywhere else in Scotland.

Asked whether the availability of accommodation was a factor in the high turnover, Ms Hall said it was more of an issue for new arrivals.

“They are finding accommodation quite difficult,” she said.

“What colleagues have said from a recruitment perspective, because we do try to follow up on that, is that sometimes social media is not helping.

“Where colleagues are putting out ‘coming to Shetland, looking for accommodation’, there’s some negative comments that are maybe not as helpful as they could be.”

Mrs Hall said there were “multiple reasons” for people leaving their jobs, such as the end of Covid-specific roles and an ageing workforce, with more than 40 per cent of staff currently aged 50 or over.

The HR director also pointed to NHS Shetland’s success as an “outstanding” training organisations, with many students developing their skills with the board before moving on to career opportunities back on the mainland.

Recognising the high turnover, however, Mrs Hall said the board was reviewing its “exit analysis” to gain more information about staff retention.

Director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said staff who left the organisation were now asked specifically whether accommodation was a “driving factor” for their decision.

Mrs Carolan said the board was also working on a residential accommodation strategy, which will be brought before members for approval next spring.

Looking further ahead, the new health and social care campus, which will eventually replace the Gilbert Bain Hospital, is planned to to include staff accommodation.

Recognising that is still a long way off, however, Mrs Carolan said the immediate focus was to use the existing accommodation to its maximum efficiency.

Chief executive Brian Chittick said the health board was engaged with the council and Hjaltland Housing Association about accommodation and had sought Scottish government funding to purchase more housing for new arrivals.

“The problem is often about family accommodation, rather than just single person accommodation,” he said.

“I’m sure these are challenges that every employer will face bringing people on island.

“But we are engaged with other stakeholders and partners about how we can alleviate some of the challenges going forward.”

Board chairman Gary Robinson said the purchase of a 10-unit accommodation last year had gone someway to help the situation.