Fair Isle Primary School features in book about scones 

Fair Isle Primary School. Photo: SIC

Fair Isle Primary School have featured in a new book about Scotland’s love affair with scones.

Glasgow-based author, Deedee Cuddihy, interviewed over 100 people for her book I Love Scones.

One chapter of the book features Fair Isle Primary’s five pupils and their scone-making skills.

“I was sure the UK’s most geographically remote primary school would provide some interesting content,” Ms Cuddihy said.

The book also recalls Ms Cuddihy’s friendship with a Shetland nurse and midwife who spent part of her career working in Foula.

“I remember her telling me that the lovely woman she boarded with in Foula used to make scones when they’d run out of bread if the boat hadn’t been able to get over to the mainland for supplies due to bad weather,” she added.

I Love Scones is available to order here