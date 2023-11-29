News

Fair Isle Primary School features in book about scones 

Chloe Irvine November 29, 2023 0
Fair Isle Primary School features in book about scones 
Fair Isle Primary School. Photo: SIC 

Fair Isle Primary School have featured in a new book about Scotland’s love affair with scones.

Glasgow-based author, Deedee Cuddihy, interviewed over 100 people for her book I Love Scones.

One chapter of the book features Fair Isle Primary’s five pupils and their scone-making skills.

“I was sure the UK’s most geographically remote primary school would provide some interesting content,” Ms Cuddihy said. 

The book also recalls Ms Cuddihy’s friendship with a Shetland nurse and midwife who spent part of her career working in Foula. 

“I remember her telling me that the lovely woman she boarded with in Foula used to make scones when they’d run out of bread if the boat hadn’t been able to get over to the mainland for supplies due to bad weather,” she added.

I Love Scones is available to order here 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.