Malakoff recognised for work with apprentices

Shetland’s well-known engineering and fabrication contractor has won a prestigious award for the quality of its apprenticeship and training programmes.

Malakoff has been awarded the 5% Club Earn and Learn Scheme quality award given to small and medium enterprises.

The firm was one of 66 small to medium enterprises in the running for the award across the UK.

The recognition follows its completion of an employer audit.

That led to the firm being recognised as demonstrating the best performance in quality and delivery of earn and learn schemes, including modern apprenticeships, graduate apprenticeships, and training programmes.

Jessie Szego, Malakoff’s HSQE manager welcomed the news.

“We are proud of our investment in our staff members, which is why we joined the 5% Club,” she said.

The 5% Club is a movement of employers from across the UK, and exists to help its members increase further the number, quality and range of earn and learn opportunities.

Its members collectively employ more than 1.6 million members of staff across the country.