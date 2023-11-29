Those eligible for vaccine boosters urged to come forward 

Dr Susan Laidlaw, director of Public Health

Almost 10,000 Shetlanders have received flu and coronavirus vaccine boosters since the programme began in autumn with 6,000 eligible patients still to be vaccinated.

The autumn/winter vaccination programme which started in early September is set to continue into December.

So far, just over 60 per cent of people in Shetland who are eligible for a booster have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, almost 55 per cent of adults and 65 per cent of children have received their flu vaccine.

As a result, nearly 10,000 people in Shetland people have had one or both vaccines.

However, Susan Laidlaw, director of public health, stressed there are thousands of people who still have not had the booster.

“Although we have good uptake rates so far for the covid and flu vaccines, there are still around 6,000 people who are eligible for flu and/or covid vaccination who have not yet been vaccinated or booked an appointment.

“The vaccines do provide very good protection against severe illness and hospitalisation due to flu and covid infections.”

Dr Laidlaw particularly urged those in vulnerable groups to get their booster ahead of the festive period.

“Older people, those with underlying conditions and pregnant women are particularly at risk from serious illness.

“I strongly encourage anyone in those groups to come forward for vaccination.”

Those who have not yet received an appointment for their booster can book here

Appointments can be booked at the Grantfield Vaccination Centre in Lerwick.

Those living in Whalsay, Yell or Unst are advised to contact their own GP practices.

Alternatively, the vaccination team can be contacted by phoning on 01595 743319 or emailing shet.vaccination-team@nhs.scot

Walk in clinics are set to be held at Grantfield on Saturday from 9.30am-4.30pm.