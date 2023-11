A 29-year-old man has been charged with abduction and attempted murder.

Tyler Kidd, of no fixed abode, appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday) when he entered no plea.

He has also been charged with carrying a blade in public.

Kidd is the third man to have been charged with abduction and attempted murder in the past week.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again within eight days.