Abduction and attempted murder charges for man at Sheriff Court

A 31-year-old man has been charged with abduction and attempted murder at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Rhys Chan, of Leicester, appeared at court today (Friday) where he entered no plea.

He was also charged with carrying a blade in public and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Chan is the fourth person to be charged with abduction and attempted murder in the last week.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court again at a later date, yet to be determined.