Brothers’ ‘scuffle’ over tobacco led to assault

Two brothers got into a “scuffle” over tobacco with one punching the other on his arm.

John Gray, of Grindibrek, Skeld, was fined £300 after admitting assault at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the 38-year-old had been at his brother’s house on 1st October when they got into an argument about tobacco.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Gray’s “disproportionate” response to the argument was to punch his brother on the arm.

Defence agent Tommy Allan described what happened as a “scuffle” – adding that it happened in front of their mother.

Having spoken to the complainer, Mr Allan said there was “no ill will” towards the accused.

At one point, Gray had been planning to move in with his brother, although Mr Allan said that had since been “put on hold”.

He said his client was “struggling” after the end of a relationship and accepts things got off on the “wrong foot”.

“My understanding is both brothers want to work it out,” he said.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Gray £300.