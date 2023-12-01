News

Two-man crew of sunken creel boat rescued

Kevin Craigens December 1, 2023 0
Two-man crew of sunken creel boat rescued

The two man crew from a fishing boat were rescued this morning (Friday) after their creel boat sunk off Skerries.

A call to the coastguard was made around 6.30am after a mayday call about an 11-metre vessel striking a submerged rock around two nautical miles west of Out Skerries.

The two crew on board had taken to a liferaft as the shellfish boat quickly sank below the waves.

A nearby salmon vessel recovered them from the liferaft and took them on board.

The lifeboat made good speed to the scene of the incident arriving about 45 minutes after launch.

Sea conditions were flat calm, with light winds, although the air temperature was close to freezing on one of the coldest nights of the winter so far.

The lifeboat came alongside the salmon vessel and the two rescued crew were transferred to the lifeboat.

With neither of them needing any medical attention, the lifeboat took them to Symbister pier in Whalsay at 8.45am.

Stephen Manson, Coxswain said: “This outcome of this sinking could have been much worse. With a liferaft on board their vessel, the crew did the right thing by contacting the coastguard and then taking to their liferaft.

“With cold sea temperatures right now, a liferaft was the best option and we’re grateful that a nearby vessel was soon able to pick them up. We’re pleased to have been able to safely land the casualties in Whalsay after their ordeal.”

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also tasked but later stood down.

The lifeboat returned to Lerwick harbour for around 9.15am and was refuelled and made ready for service.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.