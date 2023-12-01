Two-man crew of sunken creel boat rescued

The two man crew from a fishing boat were rescued this morning (Friday) after their creel boat sunk off Skerries.

A call to the coastguard was made around 6.30am after a mayday call about an 11-metre vessel striking a submerged rock around two nautical miles west of Out Skerries.

The two crew on board had taken to a liferaft as the shellfish boat quickly sank below the waves.

A nearby salmon vessel recovered them from the liferaft and took them on board.

The lifeboat made good speed to the scene of the incident arriving about 45 minutes after launch.

Sea conditions were flat calm, with light winds, although the air temperature was close to freezing on one of the coldest nights of the winter so far.

The lifeboat came alongside the salmon vessel and the two rescued crew were transferred to the lifeboat.

With neither of them needing any medical attention, the lifeboat took them to Symbister pier in Whalsay at 8.45am.

Stephen Manson, Coxswain said: “This outcome of this sinking could have been much worse. With a liferaft on board their vessel, the crew did the right thing by contacting the coastguard and then taking to their liferaft.

“With cold sea temperatures right now, a liferaft was the best option and we’re grateful that a nearby vessel was soon able to pick them up. We’re pleased to have been able to safely land the casualties in Whalsay after their ordeal.”

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also tasked but later stood down.

The lifeboat returned to Lerwick harbour for around 9.15am and was refuelled and made ready for service.