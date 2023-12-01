News

Shetland comedian named Scotland’s third most influential contributor 

Chloe Irvine December 1, 2023 0
Shetland comedian named Scotland's third most influential contributor 
Shetland comedian Marjolein Robertson. 

A comedian has been “blown away” after being named one of the most influential cultural contributors in Scotland.

Marjolein Robertson ranked third on The List Hot 100 for 2023. Bathgate comedian Fern Brady was second and Edinburgh band Young Fathers were first.

“It feels a bit surreal, I’m blown away,” she told The Shetland Times. 

“You’re busy working away, writing and gigging and then the fact anyone has been thinking of you is a massive compliment.

“I’m just a comedian, so all I want to do is make folk laugh.

“The fact they put me on the list at all made me go ‘wow!'”

Lerwick musician Amy Laurenson also made the list reaching the 62nd position.

This comes after Miss Laurenson won BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 award in February.

