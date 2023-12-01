Tunnel action groups launch online fundraising auction

The Unst and Yell tunnel action groups have today (Friday) launched an online auction to help to raise funds for an “essential” phase of their work.

The auction features around 80 items donated by local businesses and supporters of the campaign.

Funds raised will help get work on the geo-technical investigations and the socio- economic and environmental impact work.

The groups say this phase of the work is “vitally important” and will help lay the groundwork for making tunnels a reality.

From self-catering hideaways to fresh local produce and one-of-a-kind experiences, the groups say “there’s something for everyone to bid on and support this important work”.

Joint chair of Unst Tunnel Action Group, Alice Mathewson, said: “We are extremely grateful to all those that have donated so generously to the auction.

“The funds, together with that which has already been raised in the community and through the CrowdFunder, will all contribute to this important phase of this project.”

The auction will run until 8pm on 10th December.

Visit the online auction here.