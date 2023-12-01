News

Tunnel action groups launch online fundraising auction

December 1, 2023 0
Tunnel action groups launch online fundraising auction

The Unst and Yell tunnel action groups have today (Friday) launched an online auction to help to raise funds for an “essential” phase of their work.

The auction features around 80 items donated by local businesses and supporters of the campaign.

Funds raised will help get work on the geo-technical investigations and the socio- economic and environmental impact work.

The groups say this phase of the work is “vitally important” and will help lay the groundwork for making tunnels a reality.

From self-catering hideaways to fresh local produce and one-of-a-kind experiences, the groups say “there’s something for everyone to bid on and support this important work”.

Joint chair of Unst Tunnel Action Group, Alice Mathewson, said: “We are extremely grateful to all those that have donated so generously to the auction.

“The funds, together with that which has already been raised in the community and through the CrowdFunder, will all contribute to this important phase of this project.”

The auction will run until 8pm on 10th December.

Visit the online auction here

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.