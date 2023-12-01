Winners announced at Shetland Sports Awards

The winners of the Shetland Sports Awards 2023 were revealed tonight (Friday) – with Seamas MacKay named sportsperson of the year and hockey sweeping the boards in several categories.

Seamas had a magnificent year, topped off with a silver medal at 1,500 metres at the Island Games in Guernsey this summer. Runners-up were athletes Katie Dinwoodie and Michelle Sandison.

Hockey was prominent at tonight’s awards ceremony held at the Clickimin Leisure Centre in Lerwick.

Shetland ladies hockey team were named team of the year after a hugely successful year, winning the Scottish District Cup and beating rivals Orkney 6-0 in the inter-county after 20 years. Runners up were the men’s football team and table cricket.

Derek and Brenda Leask won coach of the year as a result of hockey’s success, with footbacls Neil Fenwick and girl’s rugby Tommy Robertson coming in as runners up.

Hockey also saw success in the young team of the year, beating Orkney in the inter-county.

Runners-up were Lerwick Rangers under-18s and the under-16s girls’ rugby team.

Young sportsperson of the year was Erin Spence, who had a brilliant netball season including being selected for the Scotland under-15 team. Annie Mowat (netball) and Ross Drakeford (table tennis) were runners-up.

Volunteer of the year was won by Bob Kerr and Lesley Hutchison, who put in an unbelievable amount of hours and work in organising Team Shetland for the 2023 island games.

Inga Geddes (Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club) and Alan Smith (outdoor bowls) were unners up.

The inclusivity award went to Phill Hibber, who puts inclusion at the forefront of everything he does with the Shetland Fencing Club. Runners up were Shetland Canoe Club and Bressay Parkrun.

The Lifetime Endeavour Award was given to Mandy Henderson for her work in numerous sports over the years.

The Shetland Times supports the awards, along with Shetland Recreational Trust, SIC sports and leisure, and sportscotland.

This year’s sponsors were: Morgan Sindall (Underground Cable Team); Morgan Sindall (Substation Team); Enquest; DITT Shetland; Ability Shetland; Harper MacLeod; Northlink Ferries; and RSM UK