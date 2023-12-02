Christmas parade brings festive cheer to town

Santa was brought to Victoria Pier by Lerwick RNLI.

Even the Grinch was unable to steal the festive cheer from the crowd that lined the streets of Lerwick to see Santa this afternoon (Saturday).

After Father Christmas was kindly escorted to Victoria Pier by the Lerwick lifeboat crew, he was joined by other famous names to greet the hundreds of people of Shetland in a parade through Market Cross.

Girls and boys of all ages caught the first glimpse of the man in the big red suit of 2023 as Santa, the Grinch, the Gruffalo, Frozen’s Olaf, the Lerwick Jarl’s Squad and musicians paraded da street.