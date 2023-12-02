Lifetime achievement award ‘humbled’ Henderson

Mandy Henderson on stage to receive her Lifetime Endeavour Award.

Surprise was the thought on Mandy Henderson’s mind when she realised she had won the Lifetime Endeavour award at last night’s (Friday) Shetland Sports Awards in Clickimin.

The worthy winner received a standing ovation from the audience as she walked to the stage to collect her certificate.

Receiving the honour for her work in numerous sports throughout her life, Henderson said she was “humbled” to have been given it.

Mandy was one of the eight recipients of awards on the night, with athlete Seumas MacKay picking up his award for Sportsperson of the Year, netball player Erin Spence the Young Sportsperson, and fencing coach Phil Hibbert the Inclusivity Award.

Bob Kerr and Lesley Hutchison were crowned Volunteers of the Year for their role in the Shetland Island Games team.

Derek and Brenda Leask won the Coach of the Year award for the tremendous success in the hockey.

Continuing the hockey theme, junior inter-county hockey were named the Young Team of the Year and the Shetland Ladies Hockey also receiving the Team of the Year award.