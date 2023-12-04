Man left partner ‘covered in bruises’ 

A 41-year-old man who left his partner “covered in bruises”has been given time to show he can be of good behaviour.

Jamie Summers, of Maidenfield, Mossbank, admitting assaulting his partner when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the accused and complainer went to the pub on 6th October, with Summers leaving at around 7.30pm, having been behaving poorly towards others.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Summers went home and was followed soon after by the complainer.

After a brief argument, Mr MacKenzie said the accused asked his partner to leave.

The court heard he then grabbed her around the body and pushed her out of the property with such force she fell to the floor.

While on the ground, the fiscal said Summers began repeatedly punching her to the head and body.

A passing neighbour was alerted to the sound of her screaming and shouted for Summers to stop, the court heard.

The complainer contacted the police several days later.

The fiscal said she had been upset at the time and sustained injuries, but did not require medical treatment.

“Her body was covered in bruises,” Mr MacKenzie said.

The fiscal said the complainer still hoped the relationship could continue and did not want to pursue a non-harassment order.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Summers had told the complainer he did not want to be in her company when he left the pub.

“Despite the fact he asked her not to, she attended the address and thereafter the attack took place,” he said.

“The start of that was simply him trying to get her to leave his property, as requested, but clearly it went beyond that.”

Mr Allan said his client suffered from anxiety and depression and was seeing a psychiatrist.

He described their relationship as “tempestuous” but acknowledged there was “no excuse” for the way his client behaved.

The defence agent said Summers also held out some hope for their relationship, though he recognised it could not continue as it had.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentencing for three months for Summers to be of good behaviour and see whether he could reconcile with the complainer.

He warned Summers he may face further punishment after the three months.