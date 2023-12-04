Man ‘talked himself’ into night in the cells 

A 23-year-old Lerwick man managed to talk himself into a night in the cells – and a £400 fine.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday how Jay McGill was arrested, de-arrested and then arrested again, due to his behaviour in the early hours of 1st July.

He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said it began when police officers on patrol noticed McGill in “unusual circumstances” in Rechabite Place at around 1am.

Initially, Mr MacKenzie said officers engaged him in conversation, merely to establish his welfare.

However the court heard the McGill, of Tarland, then became “aggressive” and started shouting.

Despite officers’ attempts to reassure McGill they were only trying to check he was fine, Mr MacKenzie said he continued shouting and swearing.

“The inevitable result was that he was arrested,” the fiscal added.

Although the aggressive behaviour continued, the court heard McGill was offered the option of dealing with it via a fixed penalty notice.

After initially accepting the fine, the accused was “effectively de-arrested”, the fiscal said.

“But he then changed his mind and resumed his previous behaviour resulting in him being rearrested – and hence he is before the court.”

The court heard some of his comments showed the offence was aggravated by prejudice relating to disability.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had “talked himself into the cells” where he spent a night in custody.

“It has been a lesson for him, in some ways, and he has realised it would be better to keep quiet in this situation,” Mr Allan said.

Mr Allan noted there was some background issues, including with mental health, which his client was working to tackle.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined McGill £400.