Man who snored in court admits demanding money and making threats

A 36-year-old man accused of demanding money and uttering threats caused concern in court with his snoring.

Kieran Roberts was making such a racket at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday that Sheriff Ian Cruickshank “wondered if someone had died”.

“They are just sleeping,” he added.

After the snoozing accused made his way to the dock, he eventually pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Roberts attended an address in Lerwick at around 6.15pm on 4th October when the two occupants were at home with their young child.

“There was a loud bang on the door from the accused,” Mr MacKenzie said.

“When it was answered, he demanded money that was apparently owed.”

The fiscal said the householders had no idea what Roberts was talking about and did not owe anyone money.

Despite this, the court heard Roberts began making threats and warning them about what would happen if they did not pay up.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client, from Haldane Burgess Crescent, Lerwick, had a significant brain injury.

During his time in custody, he said Roberts had suffered a series of “mini strokes”, which had a serious effect on his mobility and communication skills.

Mr Allan said he was following the instructions of someone else and lacked the “wit or ability” to say no.

“If he was easily led before, he is even more so now,” he said.

He said his client had “fairly severe needs” which were being dealt with.

“A good outcome for him would be not to have to come back to court,” he added

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Roberts £400.