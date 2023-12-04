News

Wild swimmers aim to pack Bain’s beach to close cancer fundraiser

A wild swimming group who swam in a different location every day in November will complete their charity marathon with an audacious attempt to fill Bain’s beach on Sunday.

The six swimmers have so far raised over £15,000 for Cancer Research UK, over two-and-a-half times their initial fundraising target.

And they will end their cold-water challenge with a bang this weekend, aiming to pack out the Lerwick beach with wild swimmers.

Anita Georgeson took on the month-long marathon alongside Wendy Hatrick, Glynis Harcus, Linda Moncrieff, Emma Williamson and Jane Murphy.

She said they had been everywhere from Papa Stour to Whalsay, and from Burra to Unst, in their pursuit of 30 days without swimming in any place twice.

“It would have been too easy to do the whole thing at Bain’s beach, and at the Sands of Sound,” she said.

“I just wanted to ratchet up the challenge and go to as many beaches as possible.”

Having set out with a goal of raising £6,000, they have now surpassed the £15,000 mark – something Ms Georgeson said was “crazy”.

After completing the challenge late last week she said they now wanted to close it out in a blaze of glory – with a wild swimming extravaganza at Bain’s beach on Sunday at 1.30pm.

She encouraged as many people as possible to come along to ensure the beach is pinned, and to see the fundraiser out in style.

You can still donate to their fundraiser here.

