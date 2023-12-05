News

December 5, 2023 0
UPDATED: Emergency services attend crashes in Tingwall and Cunningsburgh 

A heavy goods vehicle was involved in a crash on the B9074 in Tingwall this morning (Tuesday) followed by a vehicle on the A970 in Cunningsburgh.

Police confirmed they received the call from Tingwall at around 6.20am.

There were no reported injuries and the vehicle has since been recovered.

The council’s roads manager Neil Hutcheson said: “We are aware that a truck was blocking the road at Tingwall earlier today.

“The vehicle was on the roads before our gritting crews had treated that area, from around 5.30am this morning.”

Police confirmed there has also been a crash this morning on the A970 in Cunningsburgh at around 8.25am.

There were no reported injuries and the vehicle was off the road.

Mr Hutcheson stressed the council are fully prepared for the current frosty conditions.

 “Last night was a particularly hard frost, with passing showers too, which led to icy patches in many areas – as per the Met Office yellow weather warning for ice, issued yesterday.

“We have good supplies of road salt and our gritting crews have been busy across Shetland in the last few days during the current cold spell, which is expected to last another couple of days,” he added.

