Lerwick Lanes consultation opens

Lerwick Lanes.

A consultation has opened to the public over the Lerwick Lanes masterplan.

The online questionnaire is hoped to gather comments on how the site is currently used.

People are encouraged to say where they feel there may be opportunities for it to best contribute to a positive future for the town.

Responses to the survey will be discussed at a meeting planned for February next year, where the public will be able to comment and give views on the emerging plans.

Ahead of that meeting, during December and January, the masterplan team will appraise the site and consult directly with key stakeholders.

The consultation can be accessed HERE.