NorthLink boss admits need for additional capacity

An image of what the new freighter-plus vessels could look like. Image: Leadship.

A 50 per cent increase in NorthLink passenger numbers has been seized upon to highlight the need for additional capacity.

NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett presented figures at today’s (Tuesday) external transport meeting showing huge rises in passengers, cars and freight over the past 20 years.

Passenger numbers in 2003 stood at 97,670, increasing to 153,651 this year up to October.

In the past year alone passenger numbers increased by 20 per cent.

Forum chairwoman Moraig Lyall said the figures demonstrated the desperate need for new freight-plus vessels.

She said the Hjaltland and Hrossey had been designed for much lower capacity requirements and had not anticipated the major uplift in demand the past two decades had seen.

“You are trying to meet the current demand with vessels that were designed for a different time” she said.

“From your perspective, getting the new freight-plus vessels as soon as possible would make your job much easier.”

Mr Garrett said Mrs Lyall was “absolutely right”.

“Continuing with what we have is not going to resolve the issue,” he said.

“We have to find a way of injecting additional capacity.”

Mr Garrett said freight-plus was the best way to achieve that uplift.

He said it would be a “tremendous addition to the Northern Isles fleet”.

Although Transport Scotland expects to have designs for the new vessels ready by next year there has been no update on funding.

Transport Scotland’s Chris Wilcock said there was “no identified source or confirmed funding to build these ships”

“We are working towards having these vessels in the next five years, but the government is in an extremely challenging financial position.”