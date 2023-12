The main road north of Tingwall has reopened this evening (Tue) after being closed because of a crash.

The A970 was shut in both directions due to the incident involving two vehicles around 5.15pm.

Motorists were advised to use an alternative route during the closure. The road reopened around 8pm.

No details of the incident have been disclosed.

The accident comes after a lorry was involved in an incident on the B9074 in Tingwall this morning [Tuesday].