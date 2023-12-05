News

Second appearance for attempted murder charge

Lerwick Sheriff Court. 

A 27-year-old man has appeared for a second time at Lerwick Sheriff Court charged with abduction and attempted murder.

Kyle Swannie, Lerwick, is also charged with assault to severe injury and danger to life.

On a separate charge, Swannie has been charged with assault to injury.

Appearing from private today (Tuesday), Swannie made no plea with regard to all of the charges.

He was fully committed and remanded in custody. No date was given for his next appearance.

