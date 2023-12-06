News

Chief inspector issues warning after five traffic accidents 

Chloe Irvine December 6, 2023 0
Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson has issued a warning after five road accidents in a day – leading to motorists being charged with driving offences, while drivers, a passenger and a pedestrian were injured.

Two crashes took place on the Tingwall Straights leading to injuries and driving offence charges.

A vehicle hit into the rear of another vehicle on the B9074 leaving the driver and a passenger injured.

The driver suffered  lacerations to the head requiring stitches at the hospital, while the passenger had soreness to their ribs.

Both have since been discharged from hospital and the driver of the other vehicle has been charged with careless driving.

Another two-vehicle crash took place in Tingwall on the A970 with a heavy goods vehicle hitting black ice and coming off the road.

The driver did not sustain any injuries and the truck was recovered.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the power station in Lerwick with their head “striking the windscreen”.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital after suffering “cuts to the back of his head”.

They have since been discharged from hospital and no criminality was detected.

Crashes also took place in Cunningsburgh and Mossbank with no injuries reported.

Clemenson urged drivers to “take care on the roads” amid the ongoing icy conditons.

