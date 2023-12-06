NorthLink facing “high probability” of cancellation 

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink have warned there is a “high probability” sailings will be cancelled tomorrow (Thursday) due to “adverse weather conditions” as freight vessel sailings have already been cancelled.

Hrossey is scheduled to depart Aberdeen tomorrow at 5pm sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Hjaltland is due to leave Lerwick at 7pm sailing for Aberdeen.

However, both routes are now “under review” with a “high probability of cancellation”.

Meanwhile, weather is also set to cause disruption to freight vessel services tomorrow.

Hildasay was scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 6pm, Helliar was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm, but both sailings have now been cancelled.