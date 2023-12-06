Supervision order for stealing £8 of stationery

A 32-year-old Lerwick woman who admitted stealing £8 worth of stationery has been placed under supervision for a year.

Jessica Richards, of North Lochside, had previously admitted taking a storage box, two pen and notebook sets and three pen gift sets from Conochies on 9th February.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told Lerwick Sheriff Court in September that Richards had been challenged upon leaving the shop and paid for one item, with those remaining valued at just under £8.

Sentence had been deferred until today (Wednesday) for the preparation of reports, and for Richards to appear in court.

Honorary sheriff Willie Shannon placed Richards under supervision for 12 months, with a review to take place in three months.

Richards also appeared charged with possession of two Class A and two Class C drugs on 23rd April.

She was charged with assaulting a man in Boots and driving without insurance on 31st May, and driving without a licence the following day too.

Defence agent Tommy Allan asked for those cases to be continued without plea, and for Richards to be bailed.

Sheriff Shannon agreed to continue these cases until 21st December and bailed Richards under standard conditions.

Richards was reminded by the sheriff that she has to appear in court when asked to do so.